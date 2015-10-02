Russia's move in Syria 'hugely significant'

Video

Russian's intervention in Syria is "hugely significant" says the UK's former senior military adviser in the Middle East Lt Gen Sir Simon Mayall.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Newsnight's diplomatic and defence editor Mark Urban, he said UK policy in Syria had been hampered by "wishful thinking" - and officials underestimated the staying power of President Bashar al-Assad.

