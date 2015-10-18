Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
Bishops urge Cameron to take more migrants

Church of England bishops are calling on the government to accept an extra 30,000 Syrian refugees over the next five years.

The request was made in a letter sent to the prime minister last month, signed by 84 of the Church's 108 bishops.

They describe it as a "meaningful and substantial response to the scale of human suffering we see daily".

Caroline Wyatt reports.

