Stormont: DUP ministers to resume posts in executive
The Democratic Unionist Party has confirmed that its ministers will return to the Stormont Executive after a review - ordered by the government - concluded that paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland were not planning terrorist attacks.
The review found that the IRA's ruling body, the "army council", still existed but that it had a "wholly political focus".
Chris Buckler reports
20 Oct 2015
