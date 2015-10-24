Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protestors and police clash at St Pancras station
Protesters demonstrating in support of migrants and refugees have been ejected from St Pancras Station in London, police say.
Disorder broke out after demonstrators attempted to access the platforms of the Eurostar terminal at about 18:00 BST, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police said.
A video posted on Twitter shows police attempting to hold back demonstrators. There have been no reports of injuries or arrests.
-
24 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window