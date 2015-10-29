Video

Syria-based British jihadists have featured more prominently in the latest edition of a pro-al-Qaeda English-language magazine called al-Risalah.

The magazine featured contributions by Amer Deghayes - a militant from Brighton - and an interview "from the front line" with a 23-year-old convert from central London, Usama Britani.

The latest edition has seen significant improvements in terms of graphics and the standard of English.

The 'editor's note' complained about the lack of volunteers fighting in Syria, which it blamed on Western media and "sell out" clerics.

BBC Monitoring looks at how Britons have involved themselves in al-Qaeda's online propaganda.

Produced by Alexi Peristianis

