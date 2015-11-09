'My innocent uncle was hanged'

Media player
Niece of hanged man describes battle to clear his name
Fifty years ago, an Act of Parliament led to the abolition of the death penalty in the UK. It followed a series of high profile cases in the 1950s, including that of Derek Bentley.
He was just 19 years old when he was hanged for the murder of a policeman during a burglary. His conviction was quashed by the Appeal Court in 1998.
Derek's niece Maria Bentley-Dingwall told the Victoria Derbyshire programme how the battle to clear his name led her to become a human rights activist.
09 Nov 2015
