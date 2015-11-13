Wentworth Woodhouse
Could stately homes close to the public?

The cost of maintaining Britain's stately homes could make opening them to the public a thing of the past, the Historic Houses Association has warned.

It is estimated that 70 could be closed to the public in the next five years.

Campaigners hope that the government will step in to help keep them open.

Lucy Burton reports.

