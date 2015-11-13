Video

Nathan Matthews has been jailed for a minimum of 33 years for murdering his stepsister Becky Watts in a sexually-motivated kidnap plot.

His girlfriend Shauna Hoare has been sentenced to 17 years for manslaughter.

At Bristol Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice Dingemans said he was sure on the evidence "that the planned kidnap of Becky was for a sexual purpose".

Detective Superintendent Mike Courtiour from Avon and Somerset police said he hoped the sentence would bring some comfort to Becky's family.