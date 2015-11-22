Prayer advert ban 'disappointing', says Church of England
Many of the country's cinemas are refusing to show an advert made by the Church of England.
The film shows different people saying a line each from the Lord's Prayer.
Odeon, Cineworld and the Picturehouse Cinemas, along with many independents around the country, say they have a policy of not showing adverts about politics or religion.
The Church of England says the decision is disappointing.
Reverend Arun Arora is The Church of England's Director of Communications.