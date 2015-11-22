Many of the country's cinemas are refusing to show an advert made by the Church of England.

The film shows different people saying a line each from the Lord's Prayer.

Odeon, Cineworld and the Picturehouse Cinemas, along with many independents around the country, say they have a policy of not showing adverts about politics or religion.

The Church of England says the decision is disappointing.

Reverend Arun Arora is The Church of England's Director of Communications.