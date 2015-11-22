The Church of England has said it is "disappointed and bewildered" by the refusal of leading UK cinemas to show an advert featuring the Lord's Prayer.

The advert features the Christian prayer being recited or sung by a variety of people, including the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It had hoped the 60-second film would be screened UK-wide before Christmas ahead of the new Star Wars film.

The BBC's religious affairs correspondent, Caroline Wyatt reports.