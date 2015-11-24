Video

The Chief Inspector of Prisons says so-called legal highs are leading to increased violence and deaths in prisons.

People working with drug addicts are particularly concerned about the rise in the use of "spice".

Radio 1 Newsbeat's Jim Connolly went to meet 29-year-old Dave.

He had spent six years in prison and had been a crack cocaine addict and came across "spice" on his last time in jail.