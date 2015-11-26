Eddie Redmayne
Video

Redmayne plays transgender pioneer in The Danish Girl

The Danish Girl, a film about a transgender pioneer, is the movie no-one would fund initially as the topic was not seen to be commercially viable.

But the film, starring Eddie Redmayne, has now made it to the big screen and will open in the UK next year.

Will Gompertz has been to meet the British Oscar winner to talk about the subject of his latest transformation.

