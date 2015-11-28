Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Harry takes tumble during charity polo event
Prince Harry lost his seating from a polo pony as he played in a fundraising match in South Africa.
The prince was apparently unhurt and played the rest of the match, which was in aid of his charity Sentebale.
-
28 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window