Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Desmond flooding: Footage from the public
Schools, hospital services and travel have been disrupted after Storm Desmond brought winds, torrential rain and flooding to parts of the UK.
This footage of the floods and the damage caused was shot over the last two days and is from members of the public who have given the BBC permission to use it.
It has been confirmed that a new record was set for the amount of rain that fell in Cumbria in a 24-hour period.
-
07 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window