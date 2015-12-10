Video

More than 680 people across the UK have been arrested for downloading obscene images of children in the last nine months according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The NCA coordinated the operation across 40 local forces, while more than 90% of suspects were previously unknown to police.

One young woman, known as Charlotte, spoke to BBC News about how she was coerced into sending naked pictures of herself to someone, who then shared them online.