Video
Kellingley miners leave colliery after final shift
Miners at the UK's last deep pit have left the site after their final shift at Kellingley.
The phased shut down of the pit, which began 18 months ago, has left much of the workforce depleted.
Dan Johnson watched the "end of an era" as the miners left.
18 Dec 2015
