Hope
'Calls and texts are not worth a child's life'

A woman whose daughter was killed by a driver who was texting behind the wheel has backed tougher measures against drivers using mobile phones.

Nazan Fennell's 13-year-old daughter, Hope, was killed in 2011 when she was hit by a lorry on her way home from school.

Ministers are planning to increase fixed penalty fines from £100 to £150, and to raise the number of penalty points drivers receive.

  • 20 Dec 2015
