Video

Relatives of David Rathband - the police officer shot and blinded by gunman Raoul Moat - have explained why they are suing Northumbria Police for negligence.

They claim the force should have warned officers that Moat had threatened to kill a police officer just minutes before he attacked Mr Rathband who was sitting in his patrol car at a roundabout in Newcastle on 3 July 2010.

Darren Rathband told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire why he was continuing his brother's legal fight.

Northumbria Police has declined to comment ahead of the High Court date.