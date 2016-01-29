Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maoist cult leader Aravindan Balakrishnan's daughter 'so happy to be free'
A woman who was held captive by her father for over 30 years as part of his cult has spoken of her happiness at being freed.
Aravindan Balakrishnan, 75, brainwashed his followers into thinking he had god-like powers and raped two of them. He has been jailed for 23 years.
Katy Morgan-Davies spoke to the BBC's Tom Symonds.
-
29 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-35442394/maoist-cult-leader-aravindan-balakrishnan-s-daughter-so-happy-to-be-freeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window