Why has Assange been holed up?
Julian Assange: What has he cost the UK so far?

A UN panel has concluded that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being "arbitrarily detained" in the UK.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme looks at how he came to be confined in London's Ecuadorian embassy for more than three years, and what it has cost the UK.

  • 05 Feb 2016
