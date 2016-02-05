Media player
Why are so many sperm whales dying on the English coast?
Nearly 30 have whales washed up on beaches along the North Sea over the last few weeks, but why are so many sperm whales dying?
Six have beached on the east coast of England and tests have been carried out on the latest whale in north Norfolk to find out why the giant mammal came ashore.
Danny Savage reports.
05 Feb 2016
