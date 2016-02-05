Mother gives evidence at son's terror trial
Video

Jake Petty's mother gives evidence at his terror trial

The mother of a British man, who converted to Islam and died after joining so-called Islamic State in Syria, has told a court of her horror and distress.

Jake Petty was one of a group of men from Walsall who travelled to Syria in August two years ago.

His mother was giving evidence at the trial of another man accused of helping people reach Syria.

June Kelly reports.

  • 05 Feb 2016