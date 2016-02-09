Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows bystander trip up chased suspect in Kingston
Police in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, have publicly thanked a bystander that helped them as they chased a suspected drug dealer in the town centre.
They took to Twitter to thank the man after a 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
09 Feb 2016
