Tadcaster bridge: Drone films moment divided flood town reunited
A North Yorkshire town split in two by the Christmas floods has finally been reunited.
The 300 year old Tadcaster Bridge partially collapsed six weeks ago.
A drone captured the moment a temporary footbridge funded by the County Council and the government was opened.
Video production: Ed Ram
12 Feb 2016
