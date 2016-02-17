Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The five 'most sugar-laden hot drinks'
Would you buy a hot drink containing the equivalent of 25 teaspoons of sugar? Many people do without even realising.
Video updated to amend and include some text missing from earlier version.
-
17 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window