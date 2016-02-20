Why do the Falkland Islands matter?

Video

UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon visited the Falkland Islands last week, the first holder of his office to do so in 14 years.

Relations with Argentina over the sovereignty of the British territory remain potentially fraught.

With the fiery Cristina Kirchner having been replaced by the more moderate President Mauricio Macri, there are hopes for a warmer future.

Defence correspondent Jonathan Beale reports on locals' hopes for the future, 34 years on from the Falklands War.