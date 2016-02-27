The Chancellor George Osborne
George Osborne: EU exit "is deadly serious"

Chancellor George Osborne says finance ministers from the world's leading economies have warned of the dangers of Britain exiting the EU.

Speaking after a meeting of G20 nations, Mr Osborne said the risks were "deadly serious".

  • 27 Feb 2016
