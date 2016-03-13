Video

The parents of a 14-year-old boy, murdered by a man he met online, have received compensation and an apology from Surrey Police over its handling of the case.

Breck Bednar was killed in 2014 after being lured to the Essex home of 20-year-old Lewis Daynes, who is now serving life.

A report found police contact centre staff "lacked knowledge" when his mother called with concerns her son was being groomed.