Breck Bednar: Parents receive payout from Surrey Police
Surrey Police have accepted mistakes were made in the way they dealt with concerns raised by the mother of a 14-year-old boy, who was murdered by a man he met online.
The force has now apologised unreservedly to Breck Bednar's parents and made a payment to the family.
June Kelly reports.
13 Mar 2016
