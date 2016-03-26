Cupcake the cat
'Cat-in-the-box' survives eight days in the post

A cat has survived eight days trapped in a box of DVDs which was posted from Cornwall to West Sussex, more than two hundred and fifty miles away.

Vets in Worthing traced Cupcake's owner through her microchip.

Nikki Mitchell reports.

