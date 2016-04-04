Media player
The BBC has uncovered previously unseen footage of one of Britain's most infamous spies talking about his work as a double agent.
Following his defection to the Soviet Union, Kim Philby gives a seminar to East German spies on how to succeed at espionage.
It is the only known footage in which Philby discusses his betrayal of Britain.
Gordon Corera reports.
04 Apr 2016
