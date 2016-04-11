Is our society ageist? A ComRes survey for 5 live found 27% of 55-64 year olds experienced ageism*, we sent former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett out into a shopping area disguised as 90-year-old “Doris”.

In just over three hours, the 33-year-old was transformed using prosthetics and was shocked by her new look…

*ComRes interviewed 1,001 British adults by telephone between 11th - 13th March 2016.