In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Barack Obama has said it could take up to ten years to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States, if UK voters decided to leave the EU.

His latest intervention in the referendum debate follows his claim on Friday that the UK risked ending up at the back of the queue for any trade deals.

  • 23 Apr 2016
