Celebrating Attenborough at 90
As part of the BBC's celebration of Sir David Attenborough's 90th birthday, BBC Rewind takes a quick look at some of the best moments of the beloved broadcaster and naturalist.
He first appeared on our screens over 60 years ago in Zoo Quest before going on to define the genre of Wildlife Documentary with an array of groundbreaking shows.
06 May 2016
