A quadruple amputee will join a group of injured servicemen to kayak through freezing waters and around icebergs off the coast of Greenland.
Alex Lewis will spend eight days as the only civilian in the group taking on the challenge.
He spoke to BBC Breakfast about what led to his amputations, and the impact they have had on his life.
14 May 2016
