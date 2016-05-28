HMS Lion (left) was shelled and HMS Queen Mary (right) was blown up by German shells during the Battle of Jutland
Centenary of the Battle of Jutland commemorated

The centenary of the Battle of Jutland is being commemorated in Rosyth and South Queensferry.

More than 6,000 Britons and 2,500 Germans died in the Battle of Jutland, which involved around 250 ships.

Caroline Hawley reports.

  • 28 May 2016
