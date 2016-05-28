Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Centenary of the Battle of Jutland commemorated
The centenary of the Battle of Jutland is being commemorated in Rosyth and South Queensferry.
More than 6,000 Britons and 2,500 Germans died in the Battle of Jutland, which involved around 250 ships.
Caroline Hawley reports.
-
28 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window