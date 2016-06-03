Media player
Bletchley Park coders on cracking Hitler's secret code
Bletchley Park's surviving coders are re-enacting how they famously broke the Lorenz cipher, known as Hitler's secret code during WW2.
Nick Higham reports from the National Museum of Computing.
03 Jun 2016
