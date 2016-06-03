Re-enactment of a code breaker at Bletchley Park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bletchley Park coders on cracking Hitler's secret code

Bletchley Park's surviving coders are re-enacting how they famously broke the Lorenz cipher, known as Hitler's secret code during WW2.

Nick Higham reports from the National Museum of Computing.

  • 03 Jun 2016
Go to next video: The UK and US intelligence relationship