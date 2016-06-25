European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU Referendum: Jean-Claude Juncker on divorce

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said he would "like the British to act as soon as possible" after voting to leave the EU.

Speaking to German TV station ARD, he went on to say: "The British made it clear yesterday, crystal clear as the British say, that they want to leave".

  • 25 Jun 2016
Go to next video: Juncker's one-word Brexit answer to BBC