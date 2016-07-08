Prince George
Video

Prince George attends Royal International Air Tattoo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed Prince George the inner workings of a helicopter and the cockpit of a Red Arrow Hawk.

It was all part of a family visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, as Reeta Chakrabarti explains.

