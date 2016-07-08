Media player
Prince George attends Royal International Air Tattoo
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed Prince George the inner workings of a helicopter and the cockpit of a Red Arrow Hawk.
It was all part of a family visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, as Reeta Chakrabarti explains.
08 Jul 2016
