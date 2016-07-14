Bye David, hello Theresa - in 60 secs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Britain got a new PM - in 60 seconds
How power was handed over by David Cameron to Theresa May.
-
14 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window