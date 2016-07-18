Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pre-school boys 'twice as likely to fall behind girls'
Boys are nearly twice as likely as girls to have fallen behind by the time they start school, a report says.
Save the Children says a quarter of boys in England - 80,000 - started reception class struggling to speak a full sentence or follow instructions.
Graham Satchell has been speaking to some youngsters to find out their views.
-
18 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window