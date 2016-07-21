Post-Brexit poll: How do people feel about the referendum?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

30 days on, how does the UK feel about leaving the EU?

One month after Britain voted to leave the EU, how are people in the UK feeling about it?

To get an idea, ComRes interviewed 1,000 UK adults by telephone between the 14th and 17th July 2016 for BBC Radio 5 live.

Amongst other findings, 61% of those asked did not think referendums should be used to make major decisions about Britain’s future.

  • 21 Jul 2016