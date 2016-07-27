Tom Crosby almost died while playing on a railway line
Train danger warning: 'I was running along the top of the train'

Over the past decade, 170 people under the age of 25 have been killed on the railways.

More than two thirds were hit by a train, and many others were electrocuted.

John Maguire spoke to one man who suffered burns after playing on a railway track as a teenager and he's now trying to raise awareness of the dangers.

