Historic fairground ride the 'Moon Rocket' could be lost
Historic fairground attraction the Moon Rocket, described as the original 'white knuckle ride', is in danger of being lost.
The owners want to sell it, but the National Heritage Memorial Fund needs to raise thousands of pounds to stop the ride going abroad or being broken up.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
28 Jul 2016
