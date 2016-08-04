Mental health 'significant factor' in attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police say mental health 'significant factor' in London attack.
Metropolitan Police say the 19-year-old suspect's mental health looks like a 'significant factor' in the knife attack in London which left a woman dead and five others injured.
-
04 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-36972083/police-say-mental-health-significant-factor-in-london-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window