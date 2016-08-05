British boxer Audley Harrison says mental “suffering” stopped him achieving in his career.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Harrison described how the British “stiff upper lip” and his upbringing in a “rough, tough neighbourhood” meant he didn’t speak out about his problems.

“I didn’t win a world title,” he said, “I was definitely good enough to do that but I spent a lot of time really suffering behind the scenes, maybe if I had spoken to someone I might have maintained all my strength and won a world title.”

Harrison has released a single called 'Never Ever Give Up', all the profits will go to Samaritans.