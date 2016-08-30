Video

Britain's border controls will continue to be handled at the Port of Calais rather than Dover.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd and her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve have committed to preserving the current Le Touquet deal - a bilateral accord signed in 2003 which allows British immigration officials to check passports in Calais while their French counterparts do the same in Dover.

Tony Smith was the director general of the UK Border Force until 2013, and told BBC Radio 4's PM programme the current system enhances security on both sides of the Channel.