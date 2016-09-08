Harassment in clubs 'not a compliment'

Video

Research from Drinkaware reveals that sexual harassment tops the list of risks for female students on a night out, with 54% of 18-24 year old female students having experienced it.

Sexual harassment is now the most common negative incident for female students on a night out, coming ahead of having an accident, passing out, being involved in a fight or needing hospital treatment.

Catrin Nye reports, for the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.