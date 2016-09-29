How do police body cameras work?

Video

Benjamin Read, whose company designs and supplies cameras to 21 polices forces in the UK, has demonstrated how the gadgets work on the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

It comes as a Cambridge University study showed police body cameras can dramatically reduce the number of complaints against officers.

