Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was wheeled to a male ward'
The NHS is failing to meet the needs of transgender adults and children, says Kirsty Cass, a nurse who has first-hand experience both working in a hospital and as a transgender patient.
-
11 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window